Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Highway 154 Crash Near Lake Cachuma

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Saturday afternoon when he crashed on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred shortly before 6 p.m. as the motorcyclist was westbound, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The rider suffered moderate injuries and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

The crash was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

