Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Collision on State Street in Santa Barbara

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on State Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. at State Street and Las Positas Road, according to Lt. Kenneth Kushner.

The motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 50s, suffered moderate injuries, and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The Ducati motorcycle was southbound on State Street when the northbound vehicle turned into its path, De Ponce said.

“He hit the front right panel of the vehicle, and went over the top,” De Ponce said.

The victim’s name and details on his condition were not available.

The vehicle that was involved in the crash fled the scene, but was followed by an off-duty law-enforcement officer, Kushner said.

It then collided with a second vehicle on Las Positas Road, De Ponce said, adding there were no injuries in that crash.

The vehicle proceeded to an address on Treasure Drive, near the Samarkand retirement community, where the off-duty officer contacted the driver, Kushner said.

Officers were dispatched to that location and were interviewing the driver — an elderly man.

The northbound lanes of State Street were closed for a time after the crash.

The accident remained under investigation by the Police Department.

