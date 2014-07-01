Motorcyclist Severely Injured in Santa Ynez Valley Crash

A motorcyclist from Morro Bay was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in an accident at Pine and Edison streets in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 1:15 p.m. near the Santa Ynez Valley Charter School.

Steven York, 51, suffered a compound fracture to his left leg, according to the CHP.

York was riding a Harley motorcycle north on Edison Street approaching Pine Street at the time of the collision, Officer John Ortega said.

Eleanor Gribbin, 80, of Santa Ynez, was driving westbound on Pine Street at 10 mph after stopping at the intersection.

York failed to stop and struck the left rear of Gribbin’s VW Jetta, Ortega said.

Gribbin was not hurt and there was no sign of drugs or alcohol involved in the incident, though the CHP is still investigating, Ortega said.

The CHP and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene and coordinated for the patient to be picked up at the Santa Ynez Airport by CalStar helicopter and taken to the hospital, according to radio traffic.

