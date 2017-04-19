Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Highway 101 Crash in Carpinteria

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Wednesday in a crash on Highway 101 in Carpinteria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Thomas Michael Judah, 42, of Ventura was northbound on the freeway, just south of Highway 150, at about 6:45 a.m. when, for unknown reasons, he crashed into a van in front of him, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

Judah was ejected from the 2016 Yamaha FZ-07, which landed on its side in the left-hand lane, Gutierrez said.

Judah suffered multiple broken bones and blunt force trauma to the head, Gutierrez said.

He was treated at the scene, then transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his condition were not available.

The driver of the 2015 Chevrolet van, Fernando Martinez, 54, of Ventura, was not injured.

The left-hand lane was closed in the area for about an hour after the crash, but the other two lanes remained open.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected in the collision, which remained under investigation, Gutierrez said.

