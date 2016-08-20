Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 9:05 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Highway 101 Crash in Goleta

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 20, 2016 | 11:45 p.m.

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Saturday night when he lost control and crashed on a freeway transition road in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at about  8:15 p.m. to the transition bridge to Highway 217/Ward Memorial Boulevard from Highway 101, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

He said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a motorcycle lying next to the guard rail, but no rider.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s, was located in the vegetation that separates the freeway lanes from the northbound onramp at Patterson Avenue, Eliason said.

“The motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the turn,” he said. “He was catapulted from the motorcycle and fell about 35 feet.”

The rider suffered major head and other injuries, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

The man’s name and details on his condition were not available.

Eliason added that, shortly before the crash, law enforcement had received reports about the motorcyclist, but no chase had ensued.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

