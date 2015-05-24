Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Highway 154 Crash Near Rancho San Marcos Golf Course

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Sunday in a crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred at about 10 a.m. near Live Oak Camp and Rancho San Marcos Golf Course, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The rider — a man who appeared to be in his 30s — suffered a likely broken femur and possible shoulder injuries, and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man’s name and condition were not immediately available.

County firefighters were assisted on the call by crews from Los Padres National Forest.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.