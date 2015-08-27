Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Highway 154 Collision

Advice

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Thursday afternoon in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred ago about 2:40 p.m. on Highway 154 at Edison Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle rider — a 30- to 40-year-old man — was taken by ground ambulance to the Santa Ynez Airport, then airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by a county helicopter.

His name and details on his injuries were not available.

The pickup truck reportedly was westbound on 154, while the motorcycle was traveling east.

The collision remained under investigation by the CHP.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.