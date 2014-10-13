Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Montecito Crash

Officials say the collision occurred at the intersection of San Ysidro and East Valley roads, where there is a four-way stoplight

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Monday in a collision with a vehicle in Montecito.

At 10:20 a.m., a man driving the motorcycle was reported down on the right side of East Valley Road at San Ysidro Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, according to Montecito Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Todd Edwards, who responded to the scene along with an engine and paramedic.

He said the collision appeared to have occurred in the middle of the intersection of San Ysidro and East Valley, also known as Highway 192, where there is a four-way stoplight.

The motorcyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

“We packaged him and treated him on scene and loaded him up pretty quick,” Edwards said.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle did not appear to have suffered any injuries.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies also responded to the scene, and a tow truck was called out to haul away the motorcycle.

No identities were released and the crash remains under investigation.

