Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:44 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injuries in Montecito Crash

Officials say the collision occurred at the intersection of San Ysidro and East Valley roads, where there is a four-way stoplight

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 12:53 p.m. | October 13, 2014 | 11:28 a.m.

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Monday in a collision with a vehicle in Montecito.

At 10:20 a.m., a man driving the motorcycle was reported down on the right side of East Valley Road at San Ysidro Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, according to Montecito Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Todd Edwards, who responded to the scene along with an engine and paramedic.

He said the collision appeared to have occurred in the middle of the intersection of San Ysidro and East Valley, also known as Highway 192, where there is a four-way stoplight.

The motorcyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

“We packaged him and treated him on scene and loaded him up pretty quick,” Edwards said.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the motorcycle did not appear to have suffered any injuries.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department deputies also responded to the scene, and a tow truck was called out to haul away the motorcycle.

No identities were released and the crash remains under investigation.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 