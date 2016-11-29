Motorcyclist Suffers Moderate Injuries in Highway 101 Crash in Santa Barbara

A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries Tuesday evening in a crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of Carrillo Street, said Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

“The rider was going with the flow of traffic when a vehicle cut in front of him,” De Ponce said. “He hit his brakes and flew over handlebars.”

Other motorists who stopped provided initial first aid until emergency personnel arrived on scene, De Ponce said.

The victim, who was riding a Honda CBR-600 motorcyclist, was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Northbound freeway traffic in the area was heavily backed up after the crash, which remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

