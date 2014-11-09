Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Motorcyclists Hit the Road in Ride to Benefit Toys for Tots in Santa Maria Valley

175 riders roll through Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Oceano, Avila Beach and Nipomo as holiday gift drive gets under way

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 9, 2014 | 8:10 p.m.

The 11th annual Santa Maria Valley Bike Run drew dozens of motorcyclists Sunday to the Santa Maria Elks Lodge in a benefit for the Toys for Tots campaign.

Riders traveled from Santa Maria to Guadalupe, Oceano, Avila Beach and Nipomo before returning to Santa Maria for the poker run.

Upon returning to the Elks Lodge, riders participated in a barbecue and raffle with dozens of trips, wines and other items donated by local businesses.

Organizers estimated 175 motorcycles participated in the event, and nearly twice that number attended the barbecue, which culminated with the raffle drawing.

The admission fee for the ride was a new, unwrapped toy with donations filling a box and stacked on and around a table in the Elks Lodge.

“We couldn’t do this without each and everyone of you supporting the event,” said Teresa Aguilar, who spearheads the planning with her husband, Joseph.

The event draws dozens of sponsors along with multiple donations.

Toys for Tots campaigns in the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys kicked off recently with donation boxes delivered to locations throughout the communities.

Another motorcycle run benefiting the Santa Barbara Toys for Tots campaign is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, starting at Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria and ending at the Elks Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta.

This will be the 27th Annual Santa Barbara Motorcycle Toy Run benefiting the campaign run by Unity Shoppe. Click here to register for the ride.

Additionally, a fly-in planned for Dec. 13 at the Lompoc Airport also will help the Toys for Tots campaign.

Toys for Tots started in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserves Lt. Col. Bill Hendricks in Los Angeles. Today, former Marines, active-duty members and local residents keep the campaigns alive in communities around the country.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

The 11th Annual Santa Maria Valley Bike Run, benefiting Toys for Tots, began and ended at the Santa Maria Ellks Lodge on Sunday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

