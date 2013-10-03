Motorcyclist Hurt in Accident on Highway 101 Near Goleta

Rider suffered moderate injuries in wreck that involved two other vehicles

Emergency crews responded Thursday evening to a report of a motorcyclist who had crashed on Highway 101 near Goleta.

Initial reports indicated the motorcyclist was lying in the center lane on the northbound freeway near Patterson Avenue.

All northbound traffic was halted following the accident, which occurred at about 5:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The traffic lanes were reopened about 45 minutes later.

The accident involved two vehicles plus the motorcycle, but only the motorcyclist was injured, according to Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sadecki said.

