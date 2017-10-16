CHP Identifies Motorcyclists Killed in Santa Ynez Valley Crash

An Arroyo Grande man and a woman from Thousand Oaks were killed Sunday morning after their motorcycle crashed on Highway 101 in the Santa Ynez Valley, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol identified them as Raymond Lee Ryals, 84, of Arroyo Grande, and Solrun L. Cammarta, 77, of Thousand Oaks.

Just before 8 a.m. Sunday, personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, AMR and CHP were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Highway 101 near the Highway 154 interchange north of Buellton.

The pair were on a 2007 Honda Goldwing Trike traveling at an unknown speed when the driver, Ryals, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, the CHP said.

The Honda struck the metal guardrail in the center divider, ejecting both the driver and his passenger, Cammarta, the CHP added.

Ryals hit the metal guardrail and died as a result of his injuries, and Cammarta was thrown onto the asphalt roadway, causing fatal injuries, according to the CHP.

On Monday, the CHP said that both the driver and passenger lived in Thousand Oaks, but changed that to say Ryals lived in Arroyo Grande while Cammarta lived in Thousand Oaks.

Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact the CHP’s Buellton office at 805.688.5551.

