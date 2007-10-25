Motorist Injured In Apparent Rock-Throwing Incident

CARPINTERIA — A 23-year-old woman suffered facial cuts Oct. 24 after a rock crashed through the driver’s side window of her Land Rover as she traveled on Highway 101. Erica Alejandra of Goleta took herself to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital after the apparent rock-throwing incident, which occurred around 7 p.m. as she was driving south near the Casitas Pass Road exit. California Highway Patrol officers said they believe the rock was thrown by a 13-year-old Carpinteria boy, whose name they are withholding because he is a minor. CHP officials said they believe he was hurling the rocks up from a bike trail that runs beneath the freeway just south of Casitas Pass Road. CHP officials said they will most likely seek felony charges in Junvenile Court against the teenager on suspicion of causing injury by throwing an object at an automobile.

