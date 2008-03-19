Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Motorist Injured in Highway 101 Rollover

Spectacular wreck leaves driver injured but no one else hurt.

By Noozhawk Staff | March 19, 2008 | 7:10 p.m.

A driver lost control of her car just before noon Wednesday and wound up overturned at the side of Highway 101 north of the State Street exit. The motorist was injured slightly but, fortunately, no one else was hurt.

Colleen Egan, 30, was driving southbound on the freeway when a seizure caused her to lose control of her 2004 Subaru, according to the California Highway Patrol. Egan’s car bounced off the center divider before careering across all three lanes and flipping over, the CHP said. The vehicle came to rest on its head on the side of the freeway.

The CHP arrived to find Egan trapped in her car and only partially responsive. She had a hand laceration and an injury to her left ankle. Egan was wearing her seatbelt and alcohol was not involved.

The southbound State Street off-ramp was closed for about 10 minutes so emergency personnel could retrieve the vehicle and treat Egan. No other vehicles were involved.

