Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

A motorist suffered major injuries Sunday night in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred at about 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes a mile north of Palmer Road.

The vehicle came to rest on its side in the center median, and the driver — a 23-year-old woman — was trapped in the wreckage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Firefighters had to extricate the victim, who was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, then transferred to a Calstar medical helicopter for a flight to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The victim’s name and details on her injuries were not available late Sunday.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

