Motorists Using Mobil Phones Are Accidents Waiting to Happen

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | April 5, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Put Your Phone Down. Just Drive!

Drivers are using their cell phones less often while driving, 10 years after hands-free became the law, but distracted driving remains a serious safety challenge in California.

Observing April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the first week in April as California Teen Safe Driving Week, safety advocates will focus on education and enforcement efforts statewide.

The Goleta Police Department will join law enforcement throughout the state to step up enforcement along with awareness efforts by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to discourage distracted driving.

In April, officers will put emphasis on enforcing all cell phone and distracted driving laws. The goal is to increase voluntary compliance, but sometimes citations are necessary for motorists to better understand the importance of driving distraction.

April 5 and 13 have been designated as the statewide enforcement dates when law-enforcement agencies will step up distracted driving enforcement activities.

The California Department of Transportation will put distracted driving messages on the changeable message signs on freeways during April.

Traffic officers have issued hundreds of thousands of citations over the past three years to those texting or calling on a hand-held cell phone. Recent legislation now makes it illegal to use your smartphone’s apps while driving.

Still, everyone has seen other drivers on a device driving in a dangerous manner during a commute or a trip around town. Since 2011, OTS has conducted an observational study of handheld cell phone use every year.

“This year’s study on the use of handheld cell phones and texting shows a decrease over past years. However, more work needs to be done to target those who were observed to still be breaking the law,” said OTS director Rhonda Craft.

“The best way to put an end to distracted driving is to educate all Californians about the danger it poses," Craft said.

"We will do this through enforcement and education efforts like our new advertising campaign Just Drive, reminding drivers to put down their phones and focus on the road,” she said.

"California’s distracted driving laws have been saving lives for a decade now,” said former State Sen. Joe Simitian, who authored the state’s hands-free and no-texting laws.

“Every day, somewhere in California, someone is sitting down to dinner with their family who wouldn't have made it through the day without these laws on the books," he said. "That’s tremendously gratifying.”

Preliminary 2017 data also shows nearly 22,000 drivers were involved in distracted driving collisions in California.

That figure shows a decline from the more than 33,000 drivers involved in distracted driving collisions in 2007, the last full year before the hands-free law went into effect.

“Smart phones are part of everyone’s lives now. Texting, phone calls and posting on social media can be an addicting habit,” said Lt. Jason Grossini, chief of police services for the city of Goleta.

“But doing these things can have deadly consequences while driving on our city’s street. Changing these dangerous habits will help make our roadways safer for everyone,” Grossini said.

The Goleta Police Department offers the following safety tips:

» If you receive a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location, but never on a freeway. Once you are safely off the road, it is safe to text.

» Designate your passenger as your designated texter. Allow that person access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

» Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

» Cell phone use can be habit-forming. If you are struggling to not text and drive, put the cell phone in the trunk or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

The Goleta Police Department is deploying extra traffic officers, with grant-funded resources, on various days throughout the city. Violators will be stopped and cited, with fines set at $162 for first-time offenders.

The campaign is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The city of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

