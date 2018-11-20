Motorized-Scooter Operators Can’t Skirt Rules of Road

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to provide some safety information and laws surrounding the use of motorized scooters in California: Per California Vehicle Code section 21235, the operator of a motorized scooter shall not do any of the following:

» Operate a motorized scooter without wearing a properly fitted and fastened bicycle helmet.

» Operate a motorized scooter without a valid driver license or instruction permit.

» Operate a motorized scooter with any passengers in addition to the operator.

» Operate a motorized scooter carrying any package, bundle or article that prevents the operator from keeping at least one hand upon the handlebars.

» Operate a motorized scooter upon a sidewalk.

» Leave a motorized scooter lying on its side on any sidewalk or park a motorized scooter on a sidewalk in any other position, so that there is not an adequate path for pedestrian traffic.

Every person operating a motorized scooter upon a highway is subject to all laws applicable to the driver of a vehicle.

It is also unlawful for any person to operate a motorized scooter upon a highway while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or any drug, or under the combined influence of an alcoholic beverage and any drug.

Riders seen operating motorized scooters in violation of the aforementioned laws could receive a citation for one or more violation.

For those who choose to ride motorized scooters, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to do so in a safe and legal manner.

The city of Goleta contracts for its law enforcement services with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

— Sgt. Daniel Calderon for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.