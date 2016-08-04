Motorsports Foundation Pays Lompoc Another $68,216, Signs Amended Agreement

The city of Lompoc and the developer of a proposed motorsports park — Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation and Pool Foundation (LVPRPF) — signed a new agreement effective Aug. 2 detailing future payments the nonprofit will make as reimbursements for out-of-pocket costs on behalf of the project.

Foundation representatives Carl Creel and Will Schuyler also presented the city with checks totaling $68,216 last week, bringing LVPRPF up to date with what it owes for environmental and consultant work on behalf of the controversial project.

Added to the $55,695 the foundation has previously paid, the new payment brings the total the foundation has given the city to $123,911.

John Linn, foundation chair, said the new payment should ease concerns in the community about the foundation’s ability to raise funds to build and maintain the motorsports park if approved and built.

“We know that there have been some concerns in the community about the foundation’s ability to provide the funding and what the funding amount would be,” Linn said. “Now that the amount is clear, and all of the funds that the city felt were owed have been paid, those concerns should be resolved.”

In a prepared statement, the foundation said it has raised more than $210,00 for the proposed motorsports park and the temporary Kids MotoFun Park that allowed the motorsports park project to be eligible for a $1 million state grant the city received in 2013.

City Manager Patrick Wiemiller confirmed that LVPRPF’s recent payment brings the nonprofit up to date on what it owes the city for work completed or already underway.

The amended agreement — the third amendment to the original memorandum of understanding signed in March 2014 — also clarifies that the required local match amount the foundation will pay toward the $1 million state grant is 26 percent, instead of 50 percent as was originally expected.

The agreement allows LVPRPF to pay the $73,310 cost of an airport layout plan, required by the Federal Aviation Administration, in installments.

The foundation has now paid the July installment and a $10,000 deposit toward the full cost of the airport layout plan already being prepared by a consultant, with the group owing four more installments of $12,662 each.

One significant hurdle remaining for the project is to complete all required environmental work — including city certification of a final environmental impact report — and a federal environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in time to remain eligible for reimbursement from grant funds.

The original grant deadline was Dec. 31, 2016, but the city asked for and received an extension to April 15, 2017.

The proposed project would be located on 39 acres of airport land near the Santa Ynez River floodplain, and would include the phased development of off-highway vehicle tracks, pit areas, motocross arenas, grandstands, a 1/8-mile drag strip, and a permanent structure for vehicle storage.

