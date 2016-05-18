Lompoc City Council Will Reconsider Motorsports Park Proposal

Supporters line up to plead for off-highway vehicle riding area and drag strip planned for Lompoc Airport land near Santa Ynez River

Packing City Council chambers for the second time in less than a week, supporters of a proposed motorsports park in Lompoc won a 3-2 vote Tuesday night to reconsider a May 12 vote that had the effect of pulling the plug on the controversial and long-delayed project.

The move to reconsider the previous vote followed almost 50 minutes of public comment from approximately 45 supporters of the motorsports park that would include an off-highway vehicle riding area and an 1/8th mile drag strip located on 39 acres of Lompoc Airport land next to the Santa Ynez River.

The emotionally-charged meeting drew warnings from Mayor Bob Lingl about heckling and shouting from the audience.

Councilman Victor Vega reversed his previous vote to join council members Dirk Starbuck and Jim Mosby in granting reconsideration of the council’s action at the special council meeting called to consider new funding requirements needed to move the project forward.

Lompoc Valley Parks, Recreation and Pool Foundation (LVPRPF) chair and former mayor John Linn asked for reconsideration and reported the nonprofit had received a cashier’s check for $20,000 which would be cashed only if the city reversed its previous vote.

According to Linn, the $20,000 cashier’s check and a $23,698 payment the foundation expects to receive from the state for another project would leave the foundation short only $9,770 it would owe the city. As of last Thursday, the foundation had deposited $50,000 for its share of matching local funds required by the grant.

Vega, who reported at the end of the meeting “that this has been a really stressful week,” said he changed his vote based on the new information Linn reported.

“We had new information on the financial part which I want them to vet. I thought we’re so close to the EIR that when I found out that city funds were going to be less at risk, that’s the reason I did that,” Vega said.

“Why don’t we just see what happens and let it vet from there. Basically what I’m here for is to protect the money that’s already been put out by the city because that’s taxpayer’s money.”

Last week, Lingl, Vega and Councilman DeWayne Holmdahl voted not to use city funds to pay for an unplanned $140,000 National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) environmental review and a new airport layout plan required by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which must approve the use of airport land.

The project’s sponsor — LVPRPF — had asked the city to front the additional $140,000 and seek approval to use funds from a $1 million state grant given to the city in December 2013 to pay for the new federal requirements.

According to the city, the state gave approval for the use of grant funds to fund one of the two new requirements, but left unanswered was whether the federal environmental review process could prevent the city from meeting a key grant deadline required for reimbursement.

If the deadline is not extended, the city was at risk of losing about $312,000 if it paid for the NEPA review and airport layout plan, staff said.

The project is now two-and-a-half years into a three-year limit on use of the state grant funds due to delays in completing a required development plan for the motorsports complex by LVPRPF.

The amounts reported by the foundation are at odds with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the city in March 2014 which requires LVPRPF to pay 50 percent of the cost of the state-mandated Environmental Impact Report. The EIR is near completion, but has not yet been made available for a mandatory 45-day public review.

LVPRPF is also seeking a third amendment to the MOU which would reduce the amount the foundation would pay. According to the MOU, the foundation will be responsible for the $75,000 cost of preparing an airport layout plan for the FAA that the state grant will not fund.

In addition to the unresolved amounts the foundation is required to pay per terms of the MOU, City Manager Patrick Wiemiller said he has not yet received confirmation from the FAA regarding the timeline for the federal environmental review and other requirements before it could approve use of airport land.

Before the vote, Wiemiller said he wanted to “correct the record … and respond and react to other disinformation that’s out there,” referencing an aggressive social media and email campaign that erroneously claimed the city was seeking to take funds from other LVPRPF projects.

“What the council did not do was to kill the project … nor has it instructed me to present to the foundation any demand for the $123,000 that is already owed to the city,” Wiemiller said.

“I’m really concerned over reports I’ve been hearing from multiple participants within the foundation about impending insolvency of the foundation being cited by the leadership and what its impact might be on other parties and other projects in the community.

“From my standpoint, I can’t see why council’s action would have any impact, let’s say for instance, on the Fallen Warriors Project or the bike skills park,” Wiemiller said.

No date was set Tuesday night to reconsider amending the MOU and the funding necessary to move the project through the multi-layered approval process.

However, Wiemiller said Wednesday the motorsports park matter will be on the agenda for the council's June 7 meeting.

After the meeting, Linn said he was glad the EIR would proceed.

“We and the community can understand what the impacts will be and whether they are mitigatable impacts or not because we don’t know. That’s what all this is about — to find out what the impacts are and whether or not they can be mitigated.”

Holmdahl reminded the audience there were still obstacles ahead.

“There are some questions that have not been answered. I don’t think anybody’s against what the the facility is, it’s really where it’s at,” he said. “That’s the big kicker on it. A race track in the river bottom is not going to work.”

