Mountain Bike Groups Throwing Fundraising Event for Santa Barbara Trails Recovery

By Ray Ford, Noozhawk Outdoors Writer | @riveray | February 15, 2018 | 12:50 p.m.

For those who’ve been wondering how best to contribute to the restoration of the front country trails burned in the Thomas Fire and severely damaged by the ensuing mud flows, a number of
California-based mountain bike companies have partnered with the local Santa Barbara Mountain Bike Trail Volunteers to start raising money for this effort. 

Included among the sponsors are Santa Cruz Bikes, Shimano, Fox, WTB and White Industries.

They will be hosting a kick-off fundraising event at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Topa Topa Brewing in the Funk Zone.

The party will initiate a month-long effort dedicated to reconstruction of the trails within the fire zone, including the Cold Spring, Hot Springs, San Ysidro, Buena Vista and Romero Canyon trail
complexes.

These include more than 24 miles of trails impacted by the fire and floods and many of our most popular area trails. A similar campaign is also taking place for the fire-ravaged communities of Sonoma County.

The fundraiser has been organized through a “Back on Trail” website dedicated to providing a means for people to donate to the cause by purchasing a chance to win one of two special edition Santa Cruz Hightower LTs valued at $10,000 apiece or other equipment donated by the sponsoring companies. Drawing for the bikes will be on March 1.

Cost for an entry is $5 but donors are encouraged to purchase as many as they want, to up their chances of winning one of the bikes.

“At this point we’ve raised more than $80,000 through the campaign,” says Mike Tarpey, president of SBMTV. “The eventual goal is reach the $200,000 mark,” he added.

Tarpey encourages everyone who loves our local trails to join him and SBMTV Sunday for a beer at Topa Topa Brewing and to contribute to the cause. 

Contact him at 805.453.5359 or [email protected] for more information.

SBMTV is one of a number of local trail organizations dedicated to providing sustainable trail maintenance, user education, and stewardship for the Santa Barbara area trails. One of its main focuses currently is to provide the local community with updated information about trail closuresand making users aware of the many alternative trail opportunities available to them while the burn area trails are closed.

Noozhawk outdoor writer Ray Ford can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for his website, SBoutdoors.com. Follow him on Twitter: @riveray. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

