Mountain Biker Hospitalized After Crash On Trail Off Paradise Road

A mountain biker was hospitalized with major injuries Saturday afternoon after he crashed while traveling down the Snyder Trail in the mountains north of Santa Barbara.

The biker, a man in his mid-30s, “was approximately a mile from the bottom, and had an accident and went over his handlebars,” Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

At around noon, the county Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service and sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team responded to the crash site, and carried the man down the rest of the trail, Zaniboni said.

From there, he said, a helicopter from the county air support unit in Santa Ynez airlifted the biker to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated for major injuries.

The Snyder Trail is just off Paradise Road and is heavily used by mountain bikers.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.