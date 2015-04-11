Mountain Biker Injured in 200-Foot Plunge Off San Ysidro Trail Above Montecito

Rider fell several hundred feet and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after multiagency rescue operation

A mountain biker was seriously injured Saturday when he fell some 200 feet off the San Ysidro Trail above Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The bicyclist crashed shortly before noon, said firefighter Paul Christensen, who added that the man was hurt but remained conscious.

A county engine crew and helicopter were dispatched to the scene to rescue the rider, Christensen said.

At about 1:15 p.m., crews had hoisted the victim into the helicopter and were heading to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to emergency radio traffic.

Also assisting in the operation were crews from the Montecito and Santa Barbara fire departments, the U.S. Forest Service, the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team and American Medical Response.

Additional details were not immediately available.

