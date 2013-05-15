Mountain Biker Injured on Orcutt Trail

A mountain biker was seriously injured Tuesday evening while riding on a trail in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a report of a mountain biker who had crashed on Orcutt Hill Road, near the water tanks, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Emergency personnel hiked in about a mile to reach the rider, whose name was not released, and provided initial treatment, Sadecki said.

Crews were able to drive a utility vehicle about three-quarters of a mile up the trail, and firefighters carried the injured biker to meet it.

He was driven back down the trail and transferred to an ambulance, which took him to Marian Regional Medical Center, Sadecki said.

The mountain biker suffered moderate injuries, Sadecki said, but details on his condition were not available.

