Mountain Lion Sighting Reported Near UCSB West Campus

Advice

A possible mountain lion sighting was reported Wednesday evening in the West Campus area of UC Santa Barbara.

An automated alert from the university indicated a community member reported seeing a mountain lion at about 6 p.m. west of the intersection of El Colegio Road and Storke Road.

“UCPD is currently checking the area, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified,” according to the UCSB alert.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion in the area is asked to contact UCPD dispatch at 805.893.3446 or call 9-1-1.

“Never approach any wild animal,” university officials warned.

They also provided a link to the Mountain Lion Foundation website regarding safety tips and general information.

