Mountain Lion Sightings Prompt Warning at Vandenberg AFB

Officials at Vandenberg Air Force Base issued an alert Wednesday that a mountain lion has been spotted near populated areas on base.

“A mountain lion has been sighted on the North Base walking trails adjacent to officer housing areas,” according to a statement posted by the 30th Space Wing on its Facebook page.

“There is no direct threat to humans or reports of aggressive behavior, however, anyone using trails in the wooded areas must remain aware at all times,” the statement said.

Vandenberg encompasses more than 22 square miles, much of it undeveloped, and includes a wide variety of wildlife, including mountain lions.

Base officials offered the following tips for dealing with potential mountain lion encounters:

» Do not hike, bike or jog alone.

» Avoid hiking or jogging when mountain lions are most active—dawn, dusk and evening.

» Keep a close watch on small children.

» Make noise (talk, sing, whistle, wear a bell, etc) while in the woods.

» Keep pets on a leash.

» Do not approach a mountain lion.

» If you encounter a mountain lion, don’t run; instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; pick up any small children and throw rocks or other objects to scare off the animal.

» If attacked, fight back aggressively.

» If a mountain lion attacks, immediately call 805.606.3911 (or 911 if off base).

Personnel are asked to report any mountain lion sightings to the 30 SFS Conservation Office at 805.606.3911 or to the 30 SW Safety Office at 805.606.8806

