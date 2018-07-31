Sheriff’s Department Reports Mountain Lion Sighting in Solvang

A mountain lion was spotted Tuesday morning in Solvang at Hans Christian Andersen Park, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

In a message posted on Facebook, sheriff's officials said it appeared a mountain lion is living in the area near the park with her two small cubs, but has not been described as showing signs of aggression.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to develop “a peaceful plan of action” in the event that the mountain lions need to be relocated from the park area, which is at 633 Chalk Hill Road, according to sheriff's officials.

Authorities noted that people should be alert and cautious when hiking or walking the trails in the Santa Ynez Valley area, and to keep dogs close at all times by securing them to a leash.

Any mountain lion sightings can be reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at 858.467.4201 or the Sheriff’s Office at 805.686.5000.

