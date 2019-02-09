Mountain Snow Likely as Next Storm Hits Santa Barbara County

The storm expected to move through Santa Barbara County early Sunday will be more or less a repeat of the one that soaked the area overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Most areas along the coast should receive 1/3 of an inch or less, with foothills and mountains areas getting up to 3/4 of an inch, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

One key difference, Stewart said, is snow levels are likely to drop as low as 2,500 feet, which means the Santa Ynez Mountains along the coast — and the San Rafael Range inland — could get a coating of the white stuff.

Areas above 4,000 feet could get 2-5 inches of show, Stewart said.

The 24-hour rainfall totals for the storm that started the weekend ranged from about 1/3 of an inch to 3/4 of an inch.

Las Cruces near Gaviota was the wettest spot with 0.81 inches, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department rainfall monitors.

Sunday’s storm also will bring blustery conditions, with winds of 20-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph, Stewart said.

Sunny and dry conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday, with another storm — possibly wetter — hitting the region on Wednesday, and yet another Friday and Saturday, Stewart said.

Local reservoirs continue to fill, with Lake Cachuma reaching 50.6-percent full as of Saturday evening.

Daytime highs the next several days should be in the mid- to upper-50s, with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.

