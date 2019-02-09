Pixel Tracker

Saturday, February 9 , 2019, 8:48 pm | Mostly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 

Mountain Snow Likely as Next Storm Hits Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 9, 2019 | 6:17 p.m.

The storm expected to move through Santa Barbara County early Sunday will be more or less a repeat of the one that soaked the area overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Most areas along the coast should receive 1/3 of an inch or less, with foothills and mountains areas getting up to 3/4 of an inch, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

One key difference, Stewart said, is snow levels are likely to drop as low as 2,500 feet, which means the Santa Ynez Mountains along the coast — and the San Rafael Range inland — could get a coating of the white stuff.

Areas above 4,000 feet could get 2-5 inches of show, Stewart said.

The 24-hour rainfall totals for the storm that started the weekend ranged from about 1/3 of an inch to 3/4 of an inch.

Las Cruces near Gaviota was the wettest spot with 0.81 inches, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department rainfall monitors.

Sunday’s storm also will bring blustery conditions, with winds of 20-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph, Stewart said.

Sunny and dry conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday, with another storm — possibly wetter — hitting the region on Wednesday, and yet another Friday and Saturday, Stewart said.

Local reservoirs continue to fill, with Lake Cachuma reaching 50.6-percent full as of Saturday evening.

Daytime highs the next several days should be in the mid- to upper-50s, with lows in the upper-30s to low-40s.

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara area forecast from the National Weather Service. 

Click here for Santa Barbara County real-time rainfall totals. 

Sign up for Aware & Prepare emergency alerts here, or through the ReadySBC.org website.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk's Breaking News text alerts.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 