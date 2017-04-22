Mountain View School Draws from Past and Present to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

As students showcase STEM projects and make time capsule predictions for the future, alumni get a chance to reminisce at Goleta campus

A student gives a hovercraft a test ride at Mountain View School on Saturday morning. Students built the vehicles as part of a STEM education project. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The Mountain View School time capsule was created in 1967 and has been opened — and added to — several times since. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

A display of old yearbooks was a popular draw at Mountain View School’s 50th anniversary celebration Saturday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Mountain View Elementary School has been educating Goleta children for 50 years.

An anniversary was held Saturday morning at the campus at 5465 Queen Ann Lane, and former students, families, staff and Goleta Union School District officials gathered to share a pancake breakfast and fond recollections.

“Mountain View has a real connection to the families who live in the neighborhood and the community,” said Ned Schoenwetter, the school’s principal for the past eight years. “People see the school as a positive experience in their life. They create longtime relationships. It’s fun to celebrate those connections with a community gathering.”

People joined together to reminisce about old times and view a memory display of news articles and photos of classes dating to 1966.

The ceremony also included the opportunity to glimpse at a time capsule and its contents created in 1967.

The original capsule was a plastic bag filled with microfilm photos and notes written by students. It was tucked away behind a bronze cornerstone plate near the school’s office entrance.

Additional memorabilia was added when the time capsule was opened on the 10th and 20th school anniversaries.

The children of Jill Clevenger’s fifth- and sixth-grade class made this prediction for the next time the capsule is opened: “A teacher will guide you in the use of television and computer learning. No school building, as in 1967, will be needed.”

The celebration also showcased how STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — is incorporated into students’ learning.

Students glided their handmade hovercraft downhill at the event.

Plywood, a plastic shower curtain and a leaf blower engine were the main components enabling the device to float across the asphalt surface.

“These projects are important for the students because creativity is what kids need in the future,” said Yesenia Thomas, a STEM educator at the school. “STEM education and Maker Education is crucial for students in the future because we don’t know what kind of jobs are going to exist.

“The kids need to have thinking and design skills, collaborative working and they need to be thinking outside the box.”

Maker Education is associated with STEM learning and is an approach to problem-based and collaborative project-based learning that relies upon hands-on experiences as a method for solving problems.

“This is an amazing school,” Mountain View first-grade teacher Sigi Scigliano said. “We teach outside the box and try to do as many creative projects as we can. That’s what makes us special.”

Among the attendees was Mountain View alumna Jana Tressler Monin, who graduated in 1984.

She traveled from Simi Valley with her son, who is in second grade.

Tressler Monin said it was “surreal, nostalgic and exciting” to view past yearbook photos.

She recalled having supportive elementary school teachers and learning to read.

“I had a difficult time reading and Miss Love helped me,” Tressler Monin said. “Mr. E in sixth grade was also fantastic and supportive.”

Mountain View — located north of Cathedral Oaks Road, just west of North Kellogg Avenue — serves about 340 students in kindergarten through sixth grade, and all of its teachers are fully credentialed.

During the 2015-2016 school year, more than 90 percent of Mountain View students scored at the proficient or advanced level in all three core state standards areas: English-language arts, mathematics and science.

The Academic Performance Index placed the school in the top 10 percent of California elementary schools.

