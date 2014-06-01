Mountain View School Numbers Add Up to Victory in South Coast Math Super Bowl

Washington takes second, Peabody third as 33 schools compete in 33rd annual gathering of Santa Barbara County mathletes

Hundreds of elementary school students from around Santa Barbara County gathered Thursday for the 33rd annual South Coast Mathematics Super Bowl.

More than 350 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students from 33 schools filled Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara to participate in an event that has become an annual tradition among aspiring mathletes.

Each participating school selected four of its best math students in each grade to send to the competition, where they competed in individual and team contests.

Overall, among the 33 participating schools in the county, Mountain View School placed first, followed by Washington School in second and Peabody Charter School in third. Mountain View is part of the Goleta Union School District and Washington and Peabody are part of the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Among grade-level teams, Mountain View School earned first place in the fourth-grade division, Vieja Valley School in the Hope Elementary School District placed first in the fifth-grade division, and Peabody Charter School was first place in the sixth-grade division.

In individual results, Roosevelt School fourth-grader Katie Clyne finished in first place; for fifth grade, Li Meinhold of Vieja Valley finished first; and for sixth grade, Jackson Olbrish of Cold Spring School, Jayden Francis of Washington School and Liam McCarthy of Peabody Charter School placed first.

Among the stellar accomplishments of the day, the fourth-grade team from Mountain View School (Gavin Jimerson, Ryan Belkin, Josh Brennan and Alex Hellman) was the only team that had all four mathletes finish among the top five students in the grade-level results.

It all adds up to a fun-filled day for students who have worked hard to develop their math knowledge throughout the academic year.

This year’s South Coast Mathematics Super Bowl, coordinated by Jeff Linder, was sponsored by Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School, Peabody Charter School and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Click here for complete results from the 2014 South Coast Mathematics Super Bowl.

— Shane Jimerson is a Mountain View School parent.