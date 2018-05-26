Mountain View School Steps Up to Help Cold Spring Elementary

Four months ago, the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide changed the local community forever. In response, many people have desired to help in whatever way they could. The families of Mountain View Elementary are no different.

On Friday, the Mountain View community donated more than $1,600 to Cold Spring Elementary School. A group of Mountain View parents and students put together messages of support to accompany the gift.

Within weeks, Cold Spring is facing a potential shut down because the fire and mudslide devastation directly impact property tax revenue. That revenue finances the school’s operations, teachers and programming.

To keep its doors open, Cold Spring currently is trying to raise $485,000.

Recently, Mountain View Elementary hosted its annual fundraiser, chaired by Amy Mognis and John Daigle. Together, they recognized an opportunity for Mountain View to help by committing a portion of funds raised to the Cold Spring Foundation.

The Mountain View Elementary School community hopes this gesture will inspire other families to help support Cold Spring Elementary and let them know they are not alone.

For more information about donating a tax-deductible gift to Cold Spring, visit www.coldspringschool.net. For more information about Mountain View, visit http://www.mtnview.goleta.k12.ca.us/.

— Marjorie Large for Mountain View Elementary School.