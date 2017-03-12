Back to Future at Mountain View School’s 50th Anniversary

What will the future hold? That is a question many of us ponder. With Mountain View School celebrating its 50th year, we have an opportunity to glimpse at the time capsule created in 1967 to see what the students envisioned for the future.

Fifty years ago, the students of Jill Clevenger’s fifth/sixth grade class at Mountain View made this prophecy,: “A teacher will guide you in the use of television and computer learning. No school building, as in 1967, will be needed.”

The original time capsule was a plastic bag filled with photos, microfilm and notes written by the children. It was placed in a cubby hole behind a bronze cornerstone plate near the entrance to the office.

On the 10th and 20th anniversaries of the school, the time capsule was opened and more photos and predictions were added before resealing it. As the contents of the capsule increased, a box was added and stored in the library.

Another 27 years passed and the capsule lay forgotten until 2014, when Jim Spink, a 1970s Mountain View graduate, whose son, Kyle, was in the third grade, helped bring it to life.

Jim Spink’s mother, Doris, was actively involved in the school and the PTA. When she died in 2013, Jim discovered she had kept school newsletters, classroom photographs and articles written by the Santa Barbara News-Press in 1977 that referred to the time capsule.

On April 22, Mountain View School celebrates its 50th year with a pancake breakfast, students riding hovercrafts they have built, tours of the new STEM lab, a memory board of classes dating back to 1966, and a display of the contents of old and new time capsules prepared by students.

What will the students of 2017 envision for the future and the next opening of the time capsule?

Many things have changed in the last 50 years, but Mountain View School has remained the heart of the community, committed to excellence in education.

In 2013, the Mountain View School Foundation was established with a mission of supporting public education at Mountain View by raising funds from sources other than families who have children enrolled in the schools.

It is supported by neighbors, former students and their families and corporations who are committed to excellence in education and who realize an investment in neighborhood schools is an investment in the future of our children and our community.

The Foundation has worked closely with the PTA and MAGIC to provide grants to create and enhance the STEM lab, which opened in September 2016. Visit http://mvsfoundation.org/.

Anyone with photos or memorabilia related to Mountain View School from decades past is urged to email them to Dale McCaskey at [email protected] or send them to “50th Anniversary Team” at Mountain View School, 5465 Queen Ann Lane, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

Please provide the date each photo was taken and your name and address so the items may be returned to you after the event.

The 50th Anniversary celebration is sponsored by the PTA in collaboration with MVSF. Neighbors, friends, alumni and current families at the school are invited and encouraged to attend. For further information, visit goo.gl/SHnepV or call the school office at 681-1284.

