Mouse Tales Preschool Story Time to Return to Orcutt Library

By Rhonda M. Garietz for the City of Santa Maria | December 30, 2015 | 8:10 a.m.

The Orcutt Library will offer their popular "Mouse Tales" preschool story time beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. The sessions will continue Tuesday mornings through March 8, 2016. 

Preschool story time sessions are open to children ages 3-5 and feature stories, songs, finger plays and puppets presented by the Orcutt Storytellers: Carol Gregor, Betty Rose Gunn, Diane Handlos and Sheri Willebrand.

Please call 805.937.6483 to pre-register your child. Once registered for story time, your child is enrolled for the entire session. 

Please note that early entry for story time begins at 10:15 a.m. for story time participants only. The Orcutt Library opens for the general public at 11 a.m.

The Orcutt Library’s hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The Library is closed Fridays and Sundays.

Questions may be directed to the Orcutt Library at 805.937.6483. The Library is located at 175 S. Broadway in Old Town Orcutt.

— Rhonda M. Garietz is the chief deputy city clerk for the City of Santa Maria.

 
