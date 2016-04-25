Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Moustafa Bayoumi to Deliver Diversity Lecture on ‘The Muslim American Life’ at UCSB

By Carol Dinh for the UCSB MultiCultural Center | April 25, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center’s highly anticipated Diversity Lecture will be presented on the topic of Islamophobia with Moustafa Bayoumi entitled “The Muslim American Life: Crushing Islamophobia with Countercultures of Resistance” on at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2016, in the MCC Theater.

Bayoumi will discuss the question of how we should understand the nature of contemporary Islamophobia, what motivates and sustains it and who gains by it.

He will examine the ways the media, law and politics mutually reinforce each other in viewing Muslims as potentially dangerous outsiders.

Bayoumi will also address a growing “War on Terror counterculture” — which, by resisting the stereotypes and challenging the prevailing narratives of the “War on Terror,” fights not only for the rights of Muslim Americans but for the civil liberties of all.

Bayoumi is the author of the award-winning books How Does It Feel To Be a Problem? Being Young and Arab in America and This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror.

His writing has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, New York Magazine, The Guardian, The National, CNN.com, The London Review of Books, The Nation, The Chronicle of Higher Education, The Progressive and other places.

He currently lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is a professor of English at Brooklyn College. For more information, visit www.moustafabayoumi.com.

Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 