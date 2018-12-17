Mouthpiece at UCSB Explores Conflicts of Womanhood

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents the West Coast premiere of Quote Unquote Collective's two-woman theatrical performance Mouthpiece, acclaimed for its raw honesty and insightful portrayal of womanhood in following one woman struggling to find her voice.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, and Thursday, Jan. 24, in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Mouthpiece is a display of physical ingenuity and vocal orchestration ranging from tender to merciless. Co-created and performed by the Toronto-based Quote Unquote Collective, the work interweaves a cappella harmony, spoken text and moments of extraordinary physicality as two performers express the inner conflict that exists within one modern woman's head.

Following one woman for one day as she tries to find her voice in the wake of her mother's death, Mouthpiece is a heart-wrenching and humorous journey into the female psyche.

With precision, Mouthpiece magnifies a daughter's contemplation of her mother and becomes a rigorous investigation of womanhood itself.

Mouthpiece has won numerous awards, including: The 2017 Stage Award (best performance) and Summerhall Jaw Bone Award (award for excellence) at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival; and 2017 Toronto Theatre Critics Award (best new Canadian play).

The book was published in September 2017, by Coach House Books.

Mouthpiece was recently released as a feature-length film by award-winning director and screenwriter Patricia Rozema. It was selected among the Toronto International Film Festival's Top 10 films of the year.

Amy Nostbakken is co-artistic director of Quote Unquote Collective and core member of Theatre Ad Infinitum UK. An award-winning playwright, performer and musician, she graduated from Concordia University with a degree in theatre studies in 2005.

She has co-created and composed award-winning productions including Theatre Ad Infinitum's First Class (2011), Ballad Of the Burning Star (2013) and the one-woman show The Big Smoke, winner of a 2011 Argus Angel Award, 2012 Manchester Theatre Award and 2015 Solo United Festival award in NYC.

Nostbakken recently developed Quote Unquote Collective's Now You See Her, an all female Rock opera that premiered in the fall. She teaches theater to adults and young people and runs Quote Unquote Collective's workshops for both amateurs and industry professionals.

Norah Sadava, co-artistic director of Quote Unquote Collective, is an award-winning Toronto-based performer and playwright with a background in devised physical theater.

A graduate of the MFA program at the Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre in Blue Lake, Calif., she has been involved in the writing and creation of new work with companies both in Canada and internationally.

International credits include: The Hinterlands Ensemble (Milwaukee); Mud/Bone Collective (Brooklyn); TeatroIATI (New York City); PunchDrunk (U.K./U.S.); and Caravan Stage (Sicily, Italy).

In Canada, Sadava has assisted in co-creating five-time Dora-nominated The Double with BadNewDays (co-produced with Tarragon Theatre, Toronto), Dora-nominated The Tale of a T-Shirt with FIXTPoint Theatre (Toronto), and The Stranger with DopoLavoro Teatrale (Toronto).

Sadava recently developed Quote Unquote's new show, Now You See Her. She teaches music and movement for performers.

Quote Unquote Collective is a Toronto-based multi-disciplinary performance company that aims to work outside the boundaries of tradition and expectation. Engaging with urgent social and political themes, the company is founded on the firm belief that art and performance are tools to provoke conversation and change.

Why Not Theatre is an agile international theater company based in Toronto, rooted in the values of innovation, community and collaboration. Its work is inventive and cross-cultural and reflects passion for the exploration of difference.

Why Not Theatre challenges the status quo by examining what stories are being told and who is telling them. For more, visit www.theatrewhynot.org.

Quote Unquote Collective is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, in association with the UCSB Department of Feminist Studies and UCSB Women's Center.

Tickets are $20-$35 for the general public and free for all students with a valid student ID. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805-893-3535 or buy at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

UCSB Arts & Lectures acknowledges its community partners the Natalie Orfalea Foundation & Lou Buglioli and corporate season sponsor SAGE Publishing for their support of the 2018-19 season.

