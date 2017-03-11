Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:11 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Movegreen Expanding to Orange County

By Erik Haney for Movegreen | March 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Movegreen, an award-winning eco-friendly moving and storage company serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, has announced its expansion into the Los Angeles South Bay and Orange County areas through acquisition of Apollo Moving and Storage near Anaheim.

 

Founded in Santa Barbara, Movegreen is one of the few eco-minded moving and storage companies in the nation, keeping sustainable practices and greener solutions at the forefront since its inception in 2007.

In March, Movegreen will officially acquire Anaheim’s longstanding Apollo Moving and Storage, marking its second major acquisition in 10 years of business. Movegreen’s first expansion included acquisition of Sheeler Moving and Storage in Ventura in late 2014.

“Apollo has been in business for over 35 years and has a long history of providing outstanding service to all of Orange County,” said Erik Haney, Movegreen founder and CEO. “We couldn’t be happier with our new acquisition and expansion.”

The Southern California expansion has been part of the company’s business plan for a few years, he said.

“We’ve seen so much growth over the past couple of years and knew it was time to expand our reach,” said Haney. “Orange County is a wonderful area and we are confident our company will be a great fit for the community.”

The transition, which takes effect March 13 in Cypress, will establish Movegreen as one of the largest eco-conscious moving and storage companies in California, Haney said. There will be warehouses in three locations in Southern California.

“We’re excited about sharing our innovative approach to moving and storage with the greater community. We take pride in what we do and look forward to helping more and more people move and store their families, businesses and lives.”

— Erik Haney for Movegreen.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 