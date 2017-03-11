Movegreen Expanding to Orange County

Movegreen, an award-winning eco-friendly moving and storage company serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, has announced its expansion into the Los Angeles South Bay and Orange County areas through acquisition of Apollo Moving and Storage near Anaheim.

Founded in Santa Barbara, Movegreen is one of the few eco-minded moving and storage companies in the nation, keeping sustainable practices and greener solutions at the forefront since its inception in 2007.

In March, Movegreen will officially acquire Anaheim’s longstanding Apollo Moving and Storage, marking its second major acquisition in 10 years of business. Movegreen’s first expansion included acquisition of Sheeler Moving and Storage in Ventura in late 2014.

“Apollo has been in business for over 35 years and has a long history of providing outstanding service to all of Orange County,” said Erik Haney, Movegreen founder and CEO. “We couldn’t be happier with our new acquisition and expansion.”

The Southern California expansion has been part of the company’s business plan for a few years, he said.

“We’ve seen so much growth over the past couple of years and knew it was time to expand our reach,” said Haney. “Orange County is a wonderful area and we are confident our company will be a great fit for the community.”

The transition, which takes effect March 13 in Cypress, will establish Movegreen as one of the largest eco-conscious moving and storage companies in California, Haney said. There will be warehouses in three locations in Southern California.

“We’re excited about sharing our innovative approach to moving and storage with the greater community. We take pride in what we do and look forward to helping more and more people move and store their families, businesses and lives.”

— Erik Haney for Movegreen.