Movegreen Golf Tournament Tees Off, Raising $40,000 for Village Properties Teachers Fund

Residential and commercial movers Movegreen Inc. held its annual charity golf tournament on Sept. 20 at Santa Barbara’s Sandpiper Golf Club.

The third annual Movegreen Futures Golf Tournament resulted in more than $40,000 in net proceeds to help benefit the Village Properties Teachers Fund.

According to the company, the annual event has helped raise more than $150,000 to assist Santa Barbara teachers and children over the years.

The Village Properties Teachers Fund helps schools and teachers cope with obstacles to learning such as shortages of learning materials resulting from budget cuts.

“This fun event is called the Movegreen Futures Golf Tournament because it’s all about our future, and that starts with our youth and the next generation,” company CEO Erik Haney said.

“Movegreen is passionate about today’s youth, and we are pleased to join with the Teachers Fund in supporting those who educate them.”

Based in Santa Barbara, Movegreen Inc. provides environmentally conscious moving and storage services to homes and businesses. As the company’s website notes, its vehicle fleet fully meets California Air Resources Board clean air standards, and they reduce waste by making broad use of reusable containers and recycled materials in packing and shipping. Also mentioned is the fact that the company was one of the very first to be certified by the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

Furthermore, Movegreen uses a portion of its revenues to plant new trees, according to Haney.

“It’s a fact that each move we handle results in ten new trees being planted by our nonprofit affiliate Trees for the Future,” he said. “This applies equally to all of our on-site or commercial moves, and has already resulted in well over 30,000 trees being planted.”

For more information on Movegreen’s moving or storage services, or their public service initiatives, click here or call 805.845.6600.

— Erik Haney is CEO of Movegreen Inc.