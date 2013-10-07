Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 3:47 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Movegreen Golf Tournament Tees Off, Raising $40,000 for Village Properties Teachers Fund

By Erik Haney for Movegreen Inc. | October 7, 2013 | 4:20 p.m.

Residential and commercial movers Movegreen Inc. held its annual charity golf tournament on Sept. 20 at Santa Barbara’s Sandpiper Golf Club.

The third annual Movegreen Futures Golf Tournament resulted in more than $40,000 in net proceeds to help benefit the Village Properties Teachers Fund.

According to the company, the annual event has helped raise more than $150,000 to assist Santa Barbara teachers and children over the years.

The Village Properties Teachers Fund helps schools and teachers cope with obstacles to learning such as shortages of learning materials resulting from budget cuts.

“This fun event is called the Movegreen Futures Golf Tournament because it’s all about our future, and that starts with our youth and the next generation,” company CEO Erik Haney said.
“Movegreen is passionate about today’s youth, and we are pleased to join with the Teachers Fund in supporting those who educate them.”

Based in Santa Barbara, Movegreen Inc. provides environmentally conscious moving and storage services to homes and businesses. As the company’s website notes, its vehicle fleet fully meets California Air Resources Board clean air standards, and they reduce waste by making broad use of reusable containers and recycled materials in packing and shipping. Also mentioned is the fact that the company was one of the very first to be certified by the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

Furthermore, Movegreen uses a portion of its revenues to plant new trees, according to Haney.

“It’s a fact that each move we handle results in ten new trees being planted by our nonprofit affiliate Trees for the Future,” he said. “This applies equally to all of our on-site or commercial moves, and has already resulted in well over 30,000 trees being planted.”

For more information on Movegreen’s moving or storage services, or their public service initiatives, click here or call 805.845.6600.

— Erik Haney is CEO of Movegreen Inc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 