Cox Communications Crafts Movie Lineup for Summer Nights in the Backyard

By Jessica Roberts for Cox Communications | August 13, 2018 | 10:15 a.m.

Summer outdoor movies are an American tradition. Movies have a special ability to bring together friends and family. While taking the kids to a classic drive-in is on the decline, outdoor movie night in the comfort of your own backyard is on the rise.

Cox Communications has crafted the perfect movie lineup so all you have to do is relax and enjoy these great Cox OnDemand and Netflix selections. Grab your lawn chair and popcorn, then get ready to make an entire summer of memories with these fun, family-friendly movies perfect for that drive-in feel.

» Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Cox OnDemand and Netflix) — Rated PG-13

You’ll be hooked on a feeling after you set a fantastic tone for your summer with Marvel’s tale of misfits, heroes and inner-galactic adventure — and, of course, the perfect soundtrack that will keep your family humming for days.

» Ghostbusters, 1984 (Netflix) — Rated PG

The quintessential outdoor movie most likely will bring back memories of your own childhood. Outdoors, paired with s’mores (of course!), you’ll treat your family to the best campfire ghost story imaginable and have the kids singing, “I ain’t afraid of no ghosts!”

» Ghostbusters, 2016 (Cox OnDemand) — Rated PG-13

These women were born to be Ghostbusters! The millennial reboot has all the fun you’d expect, along with new jokes, scarier ghosts and a unique and singular vision on the classic.

» Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Netflix) — Rated PG-13

Roam the high seas with Jack Sparrow, Elizabeth Swan and Will Turner — the mad and brilliant trio who have conquered box office ratings for the past 15 years. At 142 minutes, this has the longest run-time entry, making it perfect for late summer, just as sunset comes a bit earlier.

» Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Netflix) — Rated PG-13

Really, any of the Star Wars episodes makes for an ideal outdoor movie. But Rogue One fits the bill because it works as a stand-alone action film, with outstanding storytelling, a great cast and edge-of-your-seat action. Watch this on a night you want to be one with the force.

» Little Miss Sunshine (Cox OnDemand) — Rated R

Don’t give up on the beauty of a well-told story. Little Miss Sunshine is a family movie with slightly stronger themes, making for a solid viewing night for mature viewers. A movie with substance, humor and a lot of life lessons, it's a fun film about one family’s unexpected adventure to attend the most irreverent of all beauty pageants.

» Men in Black (Netflix) — Rated PG-13

Does MIB ever get old? No, it doesn’t. This cosmically cool comedy/action flick will keep the whole family entertained, even on the hottest nights of the summer. No one will forget the laughs.

» Beauty and the Beast 2017 (Netflix) — Rated PG

The key to a good film festival is variety, and this entry will enchant your entire family with a tale as old as time and graphics as modern as possible. Always a crowd pleaser, Beauty and the Beast is the ideal movie to invite friends and neighbors to be your guest.

» Pitch Perfect (Cox OnDemand) — Rated PG-13

Have a teen or tween in the house? Then you’ve probably already watched at least one of the Pitch Perfect movies. Score some points with your teens and add this to the lineup. Just see if you can stop the gleeful sing-along that ensues.

— Jessica Roberts represents Cox Communications.

