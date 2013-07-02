Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 8:44 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

‘Family Band: The Cowsills Story’ Focus of Jewish Federation’s Movie Night

By Nancy Friedland for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | July 2, 2013 | 8:12 a.m.

Please join the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara for Movie Night at the Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18 for the film Family Band: The Cowsills Story, followed by a talk-back with band member Bob Cowsill and writer/producer/director Louise Palanker, a Santa Barbaran!

You may remember the Cowsills from the Ed Sullivan Show, The Tonight Show or American Bandstand. You might remember their pop hits, or story of the family — their rise to fame and subsequent fall, due to their father’s controlling and abusive nature.

The Cowsills were the real-life inspiration behind The Partridge Family, but the Cowsills’ story is not a sitcom. Their story is raw and honest, tragic and beautiful. The Cowsills personify the baby-boomer generation in all of its extremes and eccentricities. All of its tragedies and triumphs. Their public image was talent and charm. Their private reality was secrets and fear.

One of the most musically gifted American families to hit the top of the pop charts, the Cowsills rose to fame, success and stardom in the late 1960s. Five years later, their star came crashing back down to earth. Now, you will learn what happened to the Cowsills.

Join us at the JCC. This event is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 805.957.1115 or click here.

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

