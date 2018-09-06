Santa Maria Library Movie Night Presents ‘Only the Brave’ — Film And Popcorn Are Free

The Santa Maria Public Library will show the movie Only the Brave (2017, rated PG-13) at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, in Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St. The event is free and no tickets are required.

The film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters, led by Eric Marsh (Josh Brolin) who risks everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire in Prescott, Ariz.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will be served free of charge.

Movie Night is sponsored by the Friends of the City of Santa Maria Public Library Department.

Library hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. Direct questions to the information desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.