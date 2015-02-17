Movie Night at Santa Maria Library to Feature ‘Smoke Signals’

The Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to offer the movie Smoke Signals, which is rated PG-13. The film will be screened at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 in Shepard Hall.

Victor and Thomas have lived their entire young lives in the same small town but are quite different. Victor is urgently called away to Phoenix and Thomas offers to pay for the trip, if he can come along.

Based on Sherman Alexie’s short story collection The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven, the movie gives viewers a glimpse into the contemporary Native American world.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

Questions may be directed to the reference desk at 805.925.0994 x827.

— Daniel Slutske is a technical assistant for the Santa Maria Public Library.