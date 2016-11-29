Movie Night at Santa Maria Library to Feature ‘Heaven Is for Real’

The Santa Maria Public Library is pleased to offer the movie Heaven Is for Real, which is rated PG.

The film will be screened at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Shepard Hall. The event is free, and no tickets are required.

This film about a small-town father (Greg Kinnear) finding the courage and conviction to share with the world an extraordinary, life-changing experience of a child. A young boy suffers a near-death experience in which he claims to have visited heaven. The film is adapted from the best-selling book Heaven Is for Real.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will be served free of charge.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday. The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.

For more information, call the library’s reference desk at 805.925.0994 x8562.

— Daniel Slutske is a library technical assistant for the Santa Maria Public Library.