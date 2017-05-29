Movies That Matter Season Finale: Dead Man Walking

The Movies that Matter with Hal Conklin Film Series comes to a close this year with a screening of the 1995 film, Dead Man Walking, at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at The Granada Theatre.

Dead Man Walking follows the series’ theme of teaching audiences about forgiveness, loving others, and loving ourselves while providing a renewed enthusiasm for living life with compassion and grace.

The film tells the story of a prisoner on death row who learns to accept God’s love and come out of hiding.

Starring Sean Penn, Dead Man Walking tells the autobiographical story of convicted murderer Matt Poncelet, and the nun who befriends him.

By portraying the finely drawn characters of Sister Prejean, a Roman Catholic nun in Louisiana, and Poncelet, the film counts down the days, hours and minute until the condemned man’s execution.

As the two characters desperately try to gain a stay of execution from the governor or the courts, the film intercuts scenes from Poncelet’s brutal crime, gradually revealing the truth of the events that brought him to prison.

In addition to providing Poncelet temporal help, Sister Prejean tries to reach Poncelet on a spiritual level, assisting as his guide to salvation.

Drawn from the syndicated column Cinema in Focus, Movies that Matter screenings blend great film with audience conversations and Q&A discussions featuring former Santa Barbara mayor and film critic Hal Conklin.

Tickets range in price from $10-$20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, at 899-3000 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.