Movies That Matter Series Plays With ‘Toy Story 3’

By Jacqueline McGuan for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement | February 18, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
“Toy Story 3.” Click to view larger
“Toy Story 3.”

The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is partnering with the Cliff Drive Care Center to screen Toy Story 3, the fourth installment in the Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin Film Series, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 9, at The Granada Theatre.

The evening will include a Q&A with Conklin and representatives from the Cliff Drive Care Center who talk with the audience about the film.

Tickets are $10 or $20 and are available at GranadaSB.org or at the box office, 899-2222. The Granda Theatre is offering a discounted family four-pack of tickets for $25, which includes free popcorn.

Toy Story 3 (2010) is the third release in the hit animated Pixar film series. It is rated G and has a run time of 1 hour 43 minutes.

With their beloved Andy preparing to leave for college, Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and the rest of the toys find themselves headed for the attic but mistakenly wind up on the curb with the trash.

Woody's quick thinking saves the gang, however all but Woody end up being donated to a day-care center. Unfortunately, the uncontrollable kids do not play nice, so Woody and the gang make plans for a great escape.

The Cliff Drive Care Center is a nonprofit early childhood-education program that includes after-school and summer-camp programs, adult luncheons and social events, and Christian counseling with local state-licensed marriage and family therapists.

To learn more, visit CliffDriveCareCenter.org or call 965-4286.

Movies That Matter With Hal Conklin is supported by the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement. The series focuses on films that draw out the best in humanity, while connecting to community partners with missions that tie in with the themes of each film, the Jurkowitz Center said.

The stories teach about forgiveness, loving others and ourselves, and provide an enthusiasm for living life with compassion and grace, the Jurkowitz Center said. Drawn from the syndicated film series Cinema in Focus, the presentations blend the films with audience conversations and Q&A.

The learn more about the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement events and opportunities, contact David Grossman, director of community engagement, 899-3000 or [email protected]

— Jacqueline McGuan for the Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement.

 

