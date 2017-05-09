Movies that Matter to Screen ‘Concussion’

The Granada Theatre announces the screening of Concussion, the next installment of the Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin Film Series at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15.

Based on a true story, Concussion highlights Dr. Bennet Omalu’s discovery of the relationship between football-related concussions and brain damage

Prior to the film screening, there will be a discussion between series curator Conklin and his guests:

Dr. Stephen Kaminski, medical director of trauma services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital; Melissa Grunt, concussion clinic nurse practitioner at Cottage Children’s Medical Center; and Laura Capps, Santa Barbara Unified School District Board member, who will discuss sports related head trauma in schools.

To protect every child and player from the effects of head traumas, California state laws passed in recent years mandate that coaches and players at public or private schools follow minimum concussion standards.

The California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body for athletic programs for all high schools in the state, has adopted these guidelines.

Conklin and his panel talk about California’s laws and regulations surrounding sports-related injuries in schools, as well as the concussion protocol for schools, and how the Cottage Concussion Clinic is involved in helping student athletes.

Concussion stars Will Smith, who plays Dr. Omalu, a Kenyan-born genius who graduated from medical school at 16 and holds eight advanced degrees, as well as multiple board certifications, including a board-certified forensic pathologist.

After investigating the death of the Pittsburgh Steeler’s superstar, Mike Webster, Dr. Omalu discovered Webster’s brain was damaged due to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, caused by some 70,000 blows to his head he suffered as a football player.

The credits reveal some of the changes that have occurred since Dr. Omalu first published his first paper in 2005 in order to prevent young athletes whose brains are still developing from having repeated head traumas.

Each film in the Movies That Matter Film Series has been selected by Conklin, a film critic and former Santa Barbara mayor, for their ability to touch the soul and draw out the best in humanity.

These stories teach about forgiveness, loving others, and loving ourselves, and provide a renewed enthusiasm for living life with compassion and grace.

Tickets range from $10-$20, and are available through The Granada Theatre Box Office, 899-2222. Dates and film titles subject to change.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.