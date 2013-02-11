Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Moving Company Adds Parked Cars to Warehouse Storage Service

Twenty Four 7 Moving Specialists' growing business motors along with housing for high-end cars and other valuable items

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 11, 2013 | 2:00 a.m.

Owning a pickup truck at age 25 put Brett Menth on the path toward starting his own business.

He began transporting estate sale items in 1995, and then antiques when a friend of a friend needed someone careful and dependable.

The pickup turned into a beat-up, old U-Haul truck to increase business for Twenty Four 7 Moving Specialists Inc., and that truck — along with loyal customer requests and divine calling — spurred his acquisition of a warehouse seven years ago to safely store items.

Now Menth is ready to focus on his latest venture: Storing cars for folks who are away or for owners who don’t have proper space to house classic cars themselves.

Describing himself as “careful by nature,” the 42-year-old Menth said he’ll go to just about any length to ensure the items his company moves or stores are in the same shape, if not better, when he returns them.

“I do everything,” Menth told Noozhawk, referring to personalized service. “I care. The clients like that I go” to moves.

About three-quarters of Menth’s business is working and transporting items for designers, since Twenty Four 7 specializes in handling high-end art and antiques locally, throughout California and beyond.

On a recent Wednesday, Menth’s “right-hand guy” and employee, Lucas Bell, easily walked and explained the system Twenty Four 7 uses to store items.

No cramped storage units; just open space for furniture and other pieces to fit onto racks in an organized and carefully catalogued manner.

Bell said the business moved to a 20,000-square-foot warehouse at 26 Castilian Drive, Suite F, in Goleta from its 10,000-square-foot location at 4185 State St. in December 2011, which is when Menth decided to house cars.

This mural of a city on a hill is painted on a wall in the warehouse of Twenty Four 7 Moving Specialists in Goleta. Owner Brett Menth says the artwork depicts the spiritual beliefs that prompted him to buy a facility to store clients' valuables. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
“We doubled to do the cars,” Bell said. “We’re just hoping it picks up.”

Menth said as many as a dozen cars at a time have been at the warehouse since his business started offering the option almost a year ago. Cars were stored anywhere from four days to four months in the large, open space.

He said no one really knows about the service except by word of mouth.

“It’s usually people with multiple homes,” he said of current car customers. “I know there’s a need.”

Although customers don’t have access to their stuff 24/7 — Menth has a wife and four sons he says he likes to spend some time with — he says he can always come let in a customer when necessary.

Menth, who was born and raised in Southern California, credits his faith with helping him decide to get a warehouse and again with deciding to store cars, saying he felt called to serve more people in different ways.

He guessed between 50 and 75 cars could fit on the floor of the warehouse, with room to grow up as well.

“We’re super discreet,” he said, comparing the business to others that store cars. “Our heart is to serve. Moving is a stressful time. We’re not going to cut a corner. We’re ready.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

