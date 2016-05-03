Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Moving Company Movegreen Donates Services to Largest One Day Food Drive

By Eric Lee for Movegreen | May 3, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The employees of local Santa Barbara and Ventura moving company Movegreen will donate their time and two moving trucks Saturday, May 14, to help assist the 2016 National Association of Letter Carriers’ food drive, Stamp Out Hunger, in loading and off-loading at multiple Post Offices sites.

This will be Movegreen’s second year assisting with the food share program. Sheeler Moving, the company acquired by Movegreen early last year, had been involved with the food drive for five years, and Movegreen CEO Erik Haney wanted to maintain the relationship and help out the cause.

Movegreen will be assisting at two locations:

» Oxnard Main Office: 1961 N C Street, Oxnard CA

» East Ventura Office: 41 S Wake Forrest Drive, Ventura CA

Charlie Munden and Joe Munden are the two Movegreen employees that will be assisting the nonprofit. They are very happy to help out with this cause, as it is very important to them to help the Ventura community in any way possible.

“I decided to donate to food share because of the importance of the cause and the need for food for local Ventura county residents,” one Munden said.

“It’s a very fun day with all the volunteers and it feels great to give back to our community in any way we can,” said the other.

For more details, visit the NALC 2016 Food Drive event page.

Eric Lee represents Movegreen.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 