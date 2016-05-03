Moving Company Movegreen Donates Services to Largest One Day Food Drive

The employees of local Santa Barbara and Ventura moving company Movegreen will donate their time and two moving trucks Saturday, May 14, to help assist the 2016 National Association of Letter Carriers’ food drive, Stamp Out Hunger, in loading and off-loading at multiple Post Offices sites.

This will be Movegreen’s second year assisting with the food share program. Sheeler Moving, the company acquired by Movegreen early last year, had been involved with the food drive for five years, and Movegreen CEO Erik Haney wanted to maintain the relationship and help out the cause.

Movegreen will be assisting at two locations:

» Oxnard Main Office: 1961 N C Street, Oxnard CA

» East Ventura Office: 41 S Wake Forrest Drive, Ventura CA

Charlie Munden and Joe Munden are the two Movegreen employees that will be assisting the nonprofit. They are very happy to help out with this cause, as it is very important to them to help the Ventura community in any way possible.

“I decided to donate to food share because of the importance of the cause and the need for food for local Ventura county residents,” one Munden said.

“It’s a very fun day with all the volunteers and it feels great to give back to our community in any way we can,” said the other.

For more details, visit the NALC 2016 Food Drive event page.

— Eric Lee represents Movegreen.