Moving Company Movegreen Donates Services to National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive

By Eric Lee for Movegreen | May 23, 2016 | 12:35 p.m.

The employees of local Santa Barbara and Ventura moving company Movegreen donated their time and two moving trucks Saturday, May 14, to assist the 2016 National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive in loading and off-loading at two Post Office sites.

This was Movegreen’s second year helping with the Food Share program.

Sheeler Moving, the company acquired by Movegreen in early 2015, had been involved with the food drive for five years, and Movegreen CEO Erik Haney wanted to maintain the relationship and help out the cause.

Movegreen participated at the Oxnard and East Ventura Post Offices.

Charlie and Joe Munden were two Movegreen employees that participated in the effort. They were happy to help out with this cause, as it is very important to them to help the Ventura community in any way possible.

“I decided to donate to Food Share because of the importance of the cause and the need for food for local Ventura county residents,” one Munden expressed.

“It’s a very fun day with all the volunteers, and it feels great to give back to our community in any way we can,” echoed the other.

For more information about the food drive, visit the NALC 2016 Food Drive event page or Ventura County Food Share’s website.

Eric Lee represents Movegreen.

 
