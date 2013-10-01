Moving Road Closure Planned for Highway 101 Near Gaviota Tunnel

There will be a moving road closure on northbound Highway 101 near the Gaviota Tunnel on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for highway work.

The California Highway Patrol will be conducting escorted rolling traffic breaks through the Gaviota Tunnel.

Electronic message boards will be installed on northbound Highway 101 in advance of the closure alerting motorists that highway work is being performed in the tunnel during this approximately two-hour period.

Motorists should expect delays while these traffic breaks are being conducted.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.568.0858.

— Laurie Baima is a public affairs coordinaor for Caltrans.