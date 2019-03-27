Moving Van Hits Parked Vehicles in Old Town Goleta, Sending One into Nearby Store

No injuries were reported in crash that damaged front of Larry's 8-Day Auto Parts store

A large moving van collided with two parked vehicles in Old Town Goleta on Wednesday morning, knocking one of them into the front of a nearby business, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. as the truck was driving eastbound on the 5800 block of Hollister Avenue, fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said. The truck struck and severely damaged two parked vehicles, and one of them was shoved into the front wall of Larry’s 8-Day Auto Parts at 5855 Hollister Ave. No injuries were reported in the collision, which was under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. — Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

