Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:40 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

MOXI Children’s Museum Sets Up Education Fund

By Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum | May 13, 2017 | 2:27 p.m.

The newly opened MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation in Santa Barbara, has a stated mission to “ignite learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.”

While it has arguably been doing this for its tens of thousands of visitors in its first months, MOXI is now establishing an Education Fund to support its ongoing education programs, including the launch of several new initiatives.

The first significant gift to the fund is a $500,000 matching grant from the Babich Family Foundation. The foundation has pledged this match at $100,000 annually for five years to inspire others in the community to participate.

“We are pleased to have MOXI as part of the educational landscape here in Santa Barbara and feel passionately that it should be a resource accessible for all," said Monica and Tim Babich.

“We decided to make the first gift and challenge the community to match our commitment because organizations like MOXI need continuing support to reach as many young minds as possible,” they said.

In its first year, MOXI expects to welcome some 15,000 students. The museum’s director of education, Ron Skinner, and his team began piloting MOXI field-trip programming last month.

The museum recently opened registration for its inaugural summer-camp programs which include week-long sessions focused on hands-on robotics, engineering and design, and weather.

“This fund, and the Babich family’s generous support, will make our field trips, camps and classes accessible to all and allow us to make an impact beyond the four walls of the museum,” said Skinner.

“As a nonprofit, we rely on the support of the community and each paid visitor to MOXI, all memberships sold, and every annual gift ultimately supports our educational programming and operations,” he said.

Plans for the first two years include hiring an outreach manager to support MOXI’s efforts to extend its education programs beyond the museum throughout the region.

The museum hopes to buy a vehicle and materials for a MOXI on the Move program with mobile-education activities and a mobile makerspace.

MOXI recently completed its $25 million capital campaign, which funded the building and exhibits, and established an endowment for long-term operational sustainability.

Now the museum is shifting fundraising efforts to annual giving to provide support for key areas including specific initiatives such as the newly-established Education Fund.

Gifts of any size to the Education Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Babich Family Foundation up to $100,000 per year, effectively doubling the value of new contributions.

Donors able to support MOXI with a gift of $1,000 or more will join the museum’s Innovator Circle which offers members a variety of benefits.

MOXI is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 125 State St. For more information, or to learn how to get involved, visit moxi.org or contact MOXI, 770-5000.

— Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 